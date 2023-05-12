Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

