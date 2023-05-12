5,595 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 308,022 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.