Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

