Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $24,329,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $14,964,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $12,191,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.