Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

