J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

