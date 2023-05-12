ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.82

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 35286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

