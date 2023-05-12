SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.20. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 5,559 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

