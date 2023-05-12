SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.20. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 5,559 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 5.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.