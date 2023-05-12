Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

