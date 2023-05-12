Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

