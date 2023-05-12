Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

