Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.73 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares worth $12,371,232. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.