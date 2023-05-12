Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

