Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,099 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

