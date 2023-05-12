Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

