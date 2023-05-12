Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.70 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

