Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 966 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

