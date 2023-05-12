Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,668 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

