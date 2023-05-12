Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 5,833.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown by 13,132.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Crown by 559.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $117,112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Crown by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after purchasing an additional 728,518 shares during the period.

CCK stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

