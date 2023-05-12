Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.77 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 89.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

MMI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.39.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.