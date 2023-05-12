Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $300.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.