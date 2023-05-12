Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,412 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $679,053. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 469.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

