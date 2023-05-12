Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after buying an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BILL by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after buying an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $852,013. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

