Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 32,100 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Chewy by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 318.73 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.