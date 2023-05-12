Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

