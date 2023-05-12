Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.
Tapestry Trading Up 8.3 %
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
