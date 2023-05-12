Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

