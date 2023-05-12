VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $56,090,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.