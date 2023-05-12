DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 1.1 %

DOCU opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.