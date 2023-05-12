Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

