California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 574,590 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.4% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after buying an additional 502,019 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

