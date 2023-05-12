California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

