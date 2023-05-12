California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP opened at $64.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

