H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of H World Group worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 448.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1,002.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 303,864 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.