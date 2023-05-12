NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at $90,157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 86,063.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 141,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.75.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $180.08 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading

