Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 237 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,136,000 after acquiring an additional 182,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.7 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $360.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

