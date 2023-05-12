California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

