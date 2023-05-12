Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

