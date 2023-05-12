Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after buying an additional 933,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $39.53 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

