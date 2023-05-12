Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

