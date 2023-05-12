Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,824 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

