Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $14.50. Xometry shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 166,355 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $799.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

