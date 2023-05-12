Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $25.99. Guardant Health shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 982,176 shares.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

