OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.37. OLO shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 229,958 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 114,803 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 606,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

