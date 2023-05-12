Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.88. Matterport shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,708,685 shares changing hands.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2,293.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

