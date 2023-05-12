Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.60

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 439800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after buying an additional 1,798,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.