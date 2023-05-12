Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $32.88. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 36,011 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 799,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 46,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.