VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.87. VTEX shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 172,081 shares traded.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

