Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Roblox has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

