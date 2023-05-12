Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

