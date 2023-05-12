Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

